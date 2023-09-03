Sports Pakistan clinch second T20I series win over SA in thumping style Pakistan women’s cricket team defeated South Africa women’s team Samaa Web Desk Sep 03, 2023 Pakistan women’s cricket team defeated South Africa women’s cricket team by seven wickets and won the second T20I series. Cricket Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Minister denies deployment of army in Gilgit-Baltistan Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan in must-win game iOS 17: How to find out if your iPhone is compatible? Related Stories Asia Cup 2023: ACC might shift Colombo games to avoid rain spoilsport Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan in must-win game Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India Most Popular Smart ways for Karachi tax filers to lower electricity costs Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline Ushna Shah advocates openness in relationships, no privacy after marriage