Husband of Hareem Shah allegedly kidnapped

Pakistani TikTok sensation Hareem Shah on Sunday alleged that her husband Bilal had been kidnapped by unidentified people in plain clothes.

She shared a video message in which she narrated the ordeal.

Hareem Shah said that her husband was abducted by unknown people while he was visiting in Pakistan.

She alleged that her husband was abducted by a group of unidentified men who arrived in cars and were dressed in plain clothes.

Notably, the couple lives in London.

TikToker said that they filed a complaint with the jurisdiction police station, but it has been a week and no progress has been made.

She expressed concern that the police were being pressured by unknown entities, which was preventing them from taking action.

Hareem Shah noted that they had also filed a petition in the court, and she has only resorted to sharing a video message about the incident since they were not being entertained legally.

She said that her husband was innocent and had no association with any political group.

She said that Bilal was not involved in any criminal activity and has a clean record. Hareem Shah termed the alleged kidnapping as ‘disrespect for rule of law’ in Pakistan.

TikToker star urged the institutions in Pakistan particularly premier spy agency - ISI - to ensure recovery of her spouse.

She asked her followers to pray for her husband’s recovery and said that the incident has left the victim’s family in torment.