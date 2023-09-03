Do you know why mighty British Empire never invaded these countries?

The British Empire was one of the largest empires in history, and it conquered or colonized many countries around the world. However, there are a few countries that were never invaded by them.

There are a few reasons why the British never invaded these countries.

Some of these countries were located in remote areas that were difficult to reach. Others were protected by powerful allies. And still others were simply not worth invading.

Remoteness

Some of the countries on this list are located in remote areas that were difficult for the British to reach. For example, Andorra is a small country located in the Pyrenees Mountains between France and Spain. It would have been difficult for the British to invade Andorra, even if they had wanted to.

Powerful allies

Other countries on this list were protected by powerful allies. For example, Sweden was allied with France and Russia, two of the most powerful countries in Europe at the time.

The British would have been hesitant to invade Sweden, knowing that they would face strong resistance from France and Russia.

Not worth invading

Still other countries on this list were simply not worth invading. For example, the Marshall Islands are a group of small islands in the Pacific Ocean. They have no natural resources and a small population.

The British would have had little to gain by invading the Marshall Islands.

The list of countries is:

Andorra

Belarus

Bolivia

Burundi

Central African Republic

Chad

Ivory Coast

Kyrgyzstan

Liechtenstein

Mali

Marshall Islands

Monaco

Mongolia

Paraguay

Sao Tome and Principe

Sweden

Tajikistan

Uzbekistan