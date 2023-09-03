Watch Live
Sarah Khan, Imran Ashraf to steal spotlight once again with ‘Namak Haram’

Talented Pakistani stars Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf are ready to stun fans once again with their touching on-screen chemistry
Samaa Life&Style Editors Sep 03, 2023
Pakistani talented actors, Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf are all set to amaze viewers with their stunning chemistry on-screen.

Sarah and Imran were last seen together in the popular drama serial, “Raqs-e-Bismil” and ever since the fans have been asking for more.

The announcement was made by both the lead actors, Sarah and Imran posted a picture of the lady star of the show holding a gun in her hand, posing for the camera.

The caption started with the words “Bismillah,” and continued with the title of the drama saying, “Namak Haram coming soon.”

The drama is written by Saqlain Abbas, and produced by Fars Entertainment and Momina Duraid Productions. “Namak Haram” is directed by renowned director Shaqielle Khan.

The duo has already garnered a mass fandom after their last drama together, though, after the official announcement of the drama, viewers are on the edges of their seats.

