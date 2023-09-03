Ameesha Patel reveals Kareena Kapoor’s dismissal from ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’

Ameesha Patel recently disclosed an interesting tidbit about the casting process for the iconic Bollywood film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,’ which marked Hrithik Roshan’s debut in the industry.

According to Patel, Kareena Kapoor Khan was originally cast in the film, but she left the project shortly before production began.

Patel, who eventually portrayed the female lead, shared that the decision to replace Kapoor Khan was made urgently, with only three days to find a new actress for the role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s initial casting in ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ is a well-known fact, but her departure from the film paved the way for Ameesha Patel to step into the role.

Patel has now revealed that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who directed the movie, commended her work on the film.

This revelation by Ameesha Patel provides a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Bollywood and the swift decision-making process that can occur in the film industry.

The casting changes ultimately led to Ameesha Patel’s association with one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema.