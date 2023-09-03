Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

SRK to ‘make cameo’ in Suhana Khan’s upcoming spy-thriller?

Shah Rukh Khan fans are in for a double treat as he joins Suhana Khan in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming spy-thriller, playing pivotal roles in the film
Samaa Life&Style Editors Sep 03, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is making a grand return to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus.

First, he thrilled fans with the announcement of “Pathaan,” and now the anticipation is building for “Jawan.” Beyond that, there’s more exciting news for SRK enthusiasts as he is reportedly set to star alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, in Sujoy Ghosh’s forthcoming spy-thriller.

Suhana Khan is already on her way to making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s web series “The Archies,” set to be released on Netflix. This series will also feature Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and other emerging young actors.

As per the reports, the renowned director, known for his works like “Kahaani” and “Badla,” is gearing up for another spy-thriller. In this film, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will share the screen.

An insider revealed in an interview, “SRK is not making a cameo in Sujoy Ghosh’s next. In fact, his role will be a pivotal one, which helps Suhana’s character in the movie.”

As fans eagerly await more details about the characters SRK and Suhana will portray in this spy-thriller, the insider hinted, “Sujoy’s film will be a spy thriller with Suhana taking on the lead role as a spy. Every spy needs a handler and guess who Suhana’s handler will be in the movie? It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan!”

With advance bookings for “Jawan” already raking in massive numbers, it’s clear that the superstar’s return to cinema is a highly anticipated event.

Bollywood

Entertainment

netflix

zoya akhtar

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK

Shahrukh Khan

Indian movies

web series

Suhana Khan

The Archies

Gauri Khan

indian celebrities

Bollywood Celeberities

Bollywood Movie

Indian actor

Netflix India

riverdale

Spy Thriller

Sujoy Ghosh

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular