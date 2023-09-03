SRK to ‘make cameo’ in Suhana Khan’s upcoming spy-thriller?

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is making a grand return to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus.

First, he thrilled fans with the announcement of “Pathaan,” and now the anticipation is building for “Jawan.” Beyond that, there’s more exciting news for SRK enthusiasts as he is reportedly set to star alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, in Sujoy Ghosh’s forthcoming spy-thriller.

Suhana Khan is already on her way to making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s web series “The Archies,” set to be released on Netflix. This series will also feature Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and other emerging young actors.

As per the reports, the renowned director, known for his works like “Kahaani” and “Badla,” is gearing up for another spy-thriller. In this film, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will share the screen.

An insider revealed in an interview, “SRK is not making a cameo in Sujoy Ghosh’s next. In fact, his role will be a pivotal one, which helps Suhana’s character in the movie.”

As fans eagerly await more details about the characters SRK and Suhana will portray in this spy-thriller, the insider hinted, “Sujoy’s film will be a spy thriller with Suhana taking on the lead role as a spy. Every spy needs a handler and guess who Suhana’s handler will be in the movie? It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan!”

With advance bookings for “Jawan” already raking in massive numbers, it’s clear that the superstar’s return to cinema is a highly anticipated event.