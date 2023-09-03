Yasir Hussain defends ‘Hadsa’ makers, amidst PEMRA ban

The Pakistani entertainment industry has recently found itself embroiled in a controversy surrounding the drama series ‘Hadsa’ and its subsequent ban by PEMRA.

In the midst of this turmoil, actor Yasir Hussain has taken to his Instagram Stories to express his support for the show’s creators, Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat.

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Yasir expressed his solidarity with his longtime friends, stating, “Wajahat and Shazia are my very old friends. And I can say one thing with confidence: they do not work for ratings. These people have hearts; they would not cause the heart any pain.”

Yasir further elaborated on the situation, emphasizing that in these challenging times, destroying someone’s hard work is not the right approach. He suggested that it would be more constructive to write a drama and have it approved by PEMRA rather than dealing with a ban after production.

Yasir’s defence of the ‘Hadsa’ creators comes in the midst of a heated controversy surrounding the drama series. The show had garnered significant attention before being banned by PEMRA. It was accused of drawing inspiration from the 2020 motorway rape case, a claim denied by lead actor Hadiqa Kiani and the showrunners. However, when a journalist detailed how the survivor of the incident felt after watching the show, social media erupted in outrage.

In response to public concerns, PEMRA conducted an evaluation of the drama serial. The regulatory authority concluded that the storyline of ‘Hadsa’ was “highly inappropriate, disturbing, and not depicting the true picture of Pakistani society.”

PEMRA also expressed concerns that the portrayal of such a heinous act would trigger trauma for the unfortunate victim and harm Pakistan’s global image.

Wajahat Rauf, the filmmaker behind ‘Hadsa,’ clarified that the drama was not based on the motorway incident. He explained that the show’s characters, family dynamics, police investigation, motive, and trial were entirely fictional.

The only similarity was that the incident occurred on a highway. He emphasized that the drama aimed to raise awareness about such heinous crimes and was not meant to be insensitive.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Yasir Hussain’s defence of the show’s creators highlights the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the portrayal of real-life events in fictional dramas.