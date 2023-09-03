Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal serve good looks at ‘Gadar 2’ bash

The who’s who of Bollywood gathered to celebrate the resounding success of Gadar 2, the recently released period action drama starring Sunny Deol.

The film’s leading man hosted a grand party on September 2 to commemorate the film’s triumph. Notably, the Gadar 2 success bash saw the attendance of both veteran superstars and young talents from the Hindi film industry.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twin in black:

One of Bollywood’s beloved couples, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, arrived hand-in-hand at the Gadar 2 success party. The couple, known for capturing the public’s attention with their frequent public outings, opted for matching black outfits for the occasion.

Kiara chose an elegant black wrap dress with a plunging neckline and sleeveless design, complemented by dewy makeup, statement earrings, and glittery heels. Sidharth sported a casual black shirt, paired with matching trousers and black heels. The couple happily posed together before entering the party venue.

Vicky Kaushal’s dapper look:

Vicky Kaushal, a National Award-winning actor busy with the promotion of his upcoming release “The Great Indian Family,” made a stylish entrance at the Gadar 2 success bash.

He donned a dark blue jacket, matching denim trousers, and a black t-shirt, exuding dapper charm.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrive in style:

The rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived separately at the party.

Ananya looked chic in a stylish short skirt paired with a one-shoulder top. Meanwhile, Aditya chose a casual ensemble for the occasion.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sibling bond:

Sara Ali Khan attended the event accompanied by her younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The sibling duo posed together for photographs.

Later, Sara shared a warm hug with her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Kartik Aaryan, and National Award-winner Kriti Sanon as they left the party together.

The trio appeared to have a fun time, and a video of their interaction has gone viral on the internet. Sara and Ibrahim also greeted superstar Salman Khan at the event.