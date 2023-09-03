Bangladesh pile up 334 runs in must-win game against Afghanistan

Bangladesh made 334-5 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 112 retired hurt, Najmul Hossain Shanto 104, Shakib Al Hasan 32 not out; Gulbadin Naib 1-58, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1-62).

Scores from the first innings of the Asia Cup game between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Lahore on Sunday:

One of the commentator Afsha Afghan: “My eight sense says that Afghanistan chase would end in 45 overs, winning or losing.” Let’s see how this pans out!