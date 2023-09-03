Bangladesh pile up 334 runs in must-win game against Afghanistan
Match being played at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore
Bangladesh made 334-5 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 112 retired hurt, Najmul Hossain Shanto 104, Shakib Al Hasan 32 not out; Gulbadin Naib 1-58, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1-62).
Scores from the first innings of the Asia Cup game between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Lahore on Sunday:
One of the commentator Afsha Afghan: “My eight sense says that Afghanistan chase would end in 45 overs, winning or losing.” Let’s see how this pans out!
Asia Cup 2023
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div