Kajol receives an award for ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’

Kajol’s portrayal of lawyer Noyonika in Disney+ Hotstar’s web series ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ has garnered praise and captivated audiences.

Her role as a relatable woman navigating through life’s challenges received overwhelming appreciation. To honour her performance, NBT Utsav presented Kajol with the ’Outstanding Performance of the Year award for her role in the show.

When the series premiered in July, Kajol expressed her excitement for portraying a powerful character. Reflecting on her experience shooting for the legal drama, she mentioned having a vague understanding of Indian legalities and the presence of a lawyer on set to guide the process.

Kajol also shared her admiration for filmmaker Suparn Varma and highlighted the camaraderie among the cast, composed of seasoned industry veterans who made the experience comfortable and enjoyable.

Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ presents a gritty courtroom drama, portraying Noyonika’s journey as she navigates the twists and turns of life. The series also features Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn Films, the show is directed by Suparn Varma and is exclusively available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.