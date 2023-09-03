Police claims to unearth real reason behind Jaranwala incident

Faisalabad Police spokesperson claimed to unearth real motive behind Jaranwala tragedy in which dozens of christian community houses and churches burnt that drew widespread condemnation.

Police spokesperson said that the incident took place due to the personal grudge between two members of the Christian faith.

The police said accused Parvez Masih suspected his wife of having illicit relations with Umeer alias Raja and subsequently Pervez Masih tried to kill Umair Raja as he hired killer and gave money and a motorcycle to the shooter for the murder.

“A heinous conspiracy was made to desecrate the Quran after the failure to kill,” the Police claimed.

Three people including Parvez Masih are involved in this heinous conspiracy and accused Pervez Masih wrote an insulting letter in the name of Umar and desecrated the holy book, the Police claimed.

He said people got angry after seeing insulting letters and papers and subsequently the incident occurred.

The spokesperson said as a result of the incitement, houses and churches were set on fire in Christian settlements.

Three persons including accused Pervez Masih and Umair Raja are under custody.