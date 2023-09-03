Asia Cup 2023: ACC might shift Colombo games to avoid rain spoilsport

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is considering shifting the Super Four games of the Asia Cup 2023 to Dambulla due to the risk of rain in Colombo.

The Asia Cup 2023 is being jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament started on September 2 with the match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan.

The highly-intensity contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan played at Kandy was washed out after just one innings.

The Super Four games are scheduled to be played in Colombo from September 9. However, the weather forecast there is not good, with a high chance of rain.

Dambulla is a drier city than Colombo and is located in the central highlands of Sri Lanka. It is also the home of the Singhalese Sports Club (SSC) grounds, which is considered to be one of the best cricket grounds in the country.

The ACC is yet to make a final decision on the venue for the next stage of the tournament. However, the move to shift the games to Dambulla is gaining traction as the weather forecast for Colombo does not look good.

The ACC is hoping that the weather will improve in Colombo and that the Super Four games will be able to be played there. However, if the weather does not improve, the games will likely be shifted to Dambulla.

Former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi also shared the weather forecast for Colombo during next week.

The decision on the venue for the Super Four games is expected to be made in the next few days.