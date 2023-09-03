iOS 17, the next major update to Apple’s iPhone operating system, is expected to be released in a few weeks. The update will bring a number of new features, including standby mode, the Journal app, and major changes for messages.

However, not all iPhones will be compatible with iOS 17.

How to find out if your iPhone is compatible

If you are not sure which iPhone you have, you can find out by going to your Settings app and tapping on “General” > “About”. Next to “Model Name”, you will see the name of your iPhone.

If your iPhone is not compatible

If your iPhone is not compatible with iOS 17, you will not be able to update to the new software. However, you will still be able to use your iPhone as normal. You will just not be able to access the new features that are included in iOS 17.

Apple has announced that the following iPhones will be supported:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second generation and later)

iPhone 14 (including Plus)

iPhone 14 Pro

If you have an iPhone that is not on this list, you will not be able to update to iOS 17.

If you want to try iOS 17

If you are interested in trying out iOS 17, you can sign up for the iOS 17 public beta. The public beta is a test version of the software that is available to anyone to download and try.

However, it is important to note that the public beta is not a finished product and may contain bugs.