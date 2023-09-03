iOS 17: How to find out if your iPhone is compatible?
iOS 17, the next major update to Apple’s iPhone operating system, is expected to be released in a few weeks. The update will bring a number of new features, including standby mode, the Journal app, and major changes for messages.
However, not all iPhones will be compatible with iOS 17.
How to find out if your iPhone is compatible
If you are not sure which iPhone you have, you can find out by going to your Settings app and tapping on “General” > “About”. Next to “Model Name”, you will see the name of your iPhone.
If your iPhone is not compatible
If your iPhone is not compatible with iOS 17, you will not be able to update to the new software. However, you will still be able to use your iPhone as normal. You will just not be able to access the new features that are included in iOS 17.
Apple has announced that the following iPhones will be supported:
-
iPhone XS
-
iPhone XS Max
-
iPhone XR
-
iPhone 11
-
iPhone 11 Pro
-
iPhone 11 Pro Max
-
iPhone 12
-
iPhone 12 Mini
-
iPhone 12 Pro
-
iPhone 12 Pro Max
-
iPhone 13
-
iPhone 13 Mini
-
iPhone 13 Pro
-
iPhone 13 Pro Max
-
iPhone SE (second generation and later)
-
iPhone 14 (including Plus)
-
iPhone 14 Pro
If you have an iPhone that is not on this list, you will not be able to update to iOS 17.
If you want to try iOS 17
If you are interested in trying out iOS 17, you can sign up for the iOS 17 public beta. The public beta is a test version of the software that is available to anyone to download and try.
However, it is important to note that the public beta is not a finished product and may contain bugs.