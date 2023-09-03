Flood in Sutlej continues destruction in Bahawalpur settlements

A low-level flood is being reported in River Sutlej at Vehari. Even though the water level has decreased, the difficulties of the victims still persist.

Around 106 villages across the district have been affected by the flood and their residents are forced to live under the open sky.

The outflow of water at Head Islam has reached 64,356 cusecs.

A spokesman for the district administration said 3,569 houses across the district have been submerged, while 60,615 acres of cultivated area has been damaged.

Thousands of people have been rendered homeless and are forced to live under the open sky on the bank of the Sutlej.

The tents established by the district administration have been left vacant.

Over in Bahawalpur, the destruction caused by the flood in Sutlej has not abated.

In Ahmedpur East tehsil, the water has entered adjacent villages due to the breach of the zamindara embankment. The agricultural land has been submerged.

One person was bitten by a snake and transferred to the Ahmedpur East THQ Hospital.

At Burewala, the water level in Sutlej river has started decreasing, however thousands of homeless people are still waiting for relief under the open sky.

Non-governmental organizations have distributed relief packages among the flood affectees. Rescue teams are also busy moving the flood-affected people to safe places.