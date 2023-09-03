Punjab reports 70 more cases of dengue, twin cities 30 in last 24 hours

The spread of the dreaded dengue fever in Punjab and the federal capital continues at a rapid pace, as 70 more cases have been reported in the province and 30 in the twin cities in the last 24 hours.

In the ongoing year, the number of dengue fever cases in Punjab has risen to 1,415.

According to the statistics released by the Punjab health department, Lahore reported 36 cases of dengue in the last 24 hours, Rawalpindi 17, Faisalabad five, Gujranwala four, and Multan, Sheikhupura and Gujrat two each.

Currently, there are 77 patients of the fever under treatment in the hospitals of Punjab, and their condition is said to be stable.

Moreover, Rawalpindi has reported 19 cases, while 11 patients of the fever were reported from the federal capital in the last 24 hours.

There is a large number of dengue fever patients under treatment at the dengue ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital.