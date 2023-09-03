Islamabad CTD sets up special investigation cell for terror finance cases

A special investigation cell has been established by the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Islamabad Police.

The CTD has set up a special investigation cell that will probe into cases of terror financing cases, according to the capital police

Moreover, they said that a police officer of Grade 17 will be in charge of the cell. The cell in-charge will report to the SSP Counter-Terrorism Department.

A spokesman for the Islamabad police said that assistance will also be sought from sensitive institutions for the special cell of international standards.

He further said that action will be taken against the financiers of terrorism and extremism