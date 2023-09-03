Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Islamabad CTD sets up special investigation cell for terror finance cases

Grade 17 police officer to head the cell, report to CTD SSP
Qamarul Munawar Sep 03, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

A special investigation cell has been established by the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Islamabad Police.

The CTD has set up a special investigation cell that will probe into cases of terror financing cases, according to the capital police

Moreover, they said that a police officer of Grade 17 will be in charge of the cell. The cell in-charge will report to the SSP Counter-Terrorism Department.

A spokesman for the Islamabad police said that assistance will also be sought from sensitive institutions for the special cell of international standards.

He further said that action will be taken against the financiers of terrorism and extremism

Terrorism

Islamabad

ctd

islamabad police

counter terrorism department

terror case

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular