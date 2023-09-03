Bahawalpur woman gives birth to quintuplets
Babies include four girls, a boy born at Nawab Sir Sadiq Khan Hospital
A Bahawalpur-based woman has given birth to five babies at a time – also known as quintuplets.
The woman gave birth to four girls and a boy at Nawab Sir Sadiq Khan Hospital in Bahawalpur.
The hospital administration said all the children have been kept in intensive care, adding the condition of all the children is out of danger.
The woman belongs to Dera Bakha area of Bahawalpur.
Bahawalpur
birth
Child Birth
quintuplets
five babies
