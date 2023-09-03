Congress leader Sonia Gandhi rushed to hospital

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday, following the onset of mild fever.

According to sources, Gandhi’s condition is currently stable, and she is under the careful observation of a team of doctors.

A senior doctor at the hospital stated, “She has a mild fever, but she is doing fine. Her condition is being monitored closely by our medical team.” The hospital staff is working diligently to ensure her well-being.

Sonia Gandhi’s last public appearance was noted during the opposition alliance INDIA meeting held in Mumbai from August 31 to September 1, where she was accompanied by her son and Congress Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi.

The veteran leader has been active in political engagements despite her health, with her most recent meeting being with YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila. This meeting has fueled speculation about a possible merger between Sharmila’s party and the Congress.

Concerns for Sonia Gandhi’s health have prompted well-wishes and prayers from political leaders and supporters across the nation. Further updates on her condition will be provided as they become available.