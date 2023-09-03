Minister denies deployment of army in Gilgit-Baltistan

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi has denied the deployment of Pakistan Army in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a statement, Murtaza Solangi said that the reports about the deployment of Pakistan Army in Gilgit-Baltistan are baseless.

The information minister said that all the roads, commercial centers, educational institutions are open as usual across the GB region.

Only in view of the security and situation for the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the Home Department has imposed Section 144 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The services of Pakistan Army and civil armed forces have been requisitioned only to maintain law and order on the eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Moreover, special measures have been taken for the security of the procession routes and Imambargahs as per the past practice,” the interim minister posted on his X account.

In another post on the platform, the minister insisted that peaceful protests occurred “at times in reaction to” religious and sectarian concerns, but that the law and order situation was calm.

He attempted to dismiss reports of unrest as baseless, claiming that no shots were fired, no damage to public and private property occurred. “The protests are a natural political democratic response to local issues,” he added.

