Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11AM | 03 Sep 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 11AM | 03 Sep 2023 | SAMAA TV Sep 03, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | 03 Sep 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Minister denies deployment of army in Gilgit-Baltistan Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan book place in Super 4s as rain plays spoilsport Honoring the fallen: Martyrs of Bannu, Miran Shah suicide attacks laid to rest Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Smart ways for Karachi tax filers to lower electricity costs Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline Mother of all bombs: Petrol price in Pakistan breaks Rs300 barrier