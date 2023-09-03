UK court delivers life sentences to Pakistani-origin TikToker Mahek Bukhari, mother in murder trial

In a harrowing turn of events, a prominent Pakistani-origin TikToker and her mother have been sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in a chilling double murder that unfolded in the heart of Leicestershire, United Kingdom.

Mahek Bukhari (24) and her mother, Ansreen Bukhari (46), were convicted for orchestrating the killings of two young men, Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both aged 21, in what the court described as a plot fueled by “love, obsession, and extortion.”

The motive behind this shocking crime was unveiled during the trial at Leicester Crown Court, where it was revealed that Saqib Hussain had threatened to expose his affair with Ansreen Bukhari. This revelation led to a sinister plan that ultimately resulted in a gruesome tragedy.

Mahek Bukhari, known for her substantial online following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, was characterized by the court as being “entirely self-obsessed.” Her fascination with fame and notoriety seemed to have played a significant role in the chain of events that led to the murders.

In a chilling account of the crime, the court heard how the Bukharis had lured Saqib Hussain to a meeting in a Tesco car park under the pretext of reimbursing him £3,000 he had spent during their relationship.

Their primary aim was to retrieve explicit images of Ansreen believed to be on Hussain’s mobile phone. However, the situation escalated dramatically when a masked gang, recruited by the Bukharis, ambushed the victims. A high-speed chase ensued, with speeds reaching up to 90 mph, culminating in a fiery crash as the Skoda Fabia driven by the victims collided with a tree.

Justice Timothy Spencer KC, presiding over the case, handed down the sentences with a stern condemnation of the acts, labeling them as “cold-blooded murder.” He highlighted the significant role that social media played in the unfolding drama, particularly noting Mahek Bukhari’s tens of thousands of followers on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The judge did not mince words in his criticism of Mahek Bukhari, condemning her for her pursuit of “tawdry fame” and her “warped values” that displayed “no apparent awareness” of the consequences of her actions. Ansreen Bukhari, on the other hand, was drawn into the controversy due to the “perceived glamour” of her daughter’s online career. The judge emphasized that this world of social media stardom was vastly different from her life as a mother and housewife.

Moreover, Justice Spencer scolded Ansreen for her “calamitous decision” to involve her daughter in the dispute with Saqib Hussain, highlighting key WhatsApp messages from Mahek that indicated sinister intent.

As the sentences were pronounced, a heartbreaking scene unfolded in the courtroom. Mahek Bukhari blew a kiss to her father, who was present, before being taken into custody. The judge concluded by expressing his disappointment in Ansreen, stating that she should have acted as the “grown-up” in the situation and that her concerns about exposure had clouded her rational judgment.

This tragic case serves as a stark reminder of the profound and sometimes dangerous consequences that can arise from the world of social media fame and obsession. The lives of two young men were tragically cut short, leaving behind a trail of shattered families and a community in shock.