Babar Azam heaps praise on Pakistan bowling powerhouse

Despite the high-octane clash between Pakistan and India ending without any result, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised on Saturday the Pakistan pacers – Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf – for rattling the Indian batting force.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Babar seemed to be delighted with the momentum continued by Pakistan from Wednesday’s match against Nepal. He was of the view that the sublime performance by the bowlers will boost the confidence of his side.

“Bowlers putting in such performances is a confidence booster for the entire team. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf deserve all the applause,” said Babar.

– Shaheen Afridi praises parents –

After perplexing the Indian batting powerhouse in no time, Pakistan fast bowler Shah on Saturday praised his parents.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the 23-year-old pacer wrote, “To the Higher Power belongs all excellent praise.”

He did not forget his parents while rattling the Indian batters and expressed his gratitude to them.

Shaheen was absolutely lethal with the leather and went on to grab four wickets against India by merely conceding 35 in his 10 overs. He was ably supported by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf who picked up three wickets apiece.