Pakistan » Punjab

Viral video exposes shocking child abuse by shop owner in Khanewal

The ordeal the child endured was horrifying
Samaa TV Sep 03, 2023
An upsetting incident occurred on Saturday when a shopkeeper severely tortured a 12-year-old child in Khanewal’s Bora Chowk, since he was thought to be responsible for the theft of two kilograms of flour.

As per the details garnered, the ordeal the child endured was horrifying, as he was not only tied up with a rope but also subjected to physical violence, including being brutally beaten on the floor.

Shockingly, one of the individuals present during this harrowing incident recorded a video, which subsequently went viral on various social media platforms.

In response to the disturbing video and public outcry, the local police swiftly took action. A case was registered against the accused, and both individuals involved in this appalling act were promptly arrested.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of addressing such cases of child abuse and vigilantism within the community.

