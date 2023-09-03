Najam Sethi flays ACC as rain mars high-octane clash

In the wake of the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan, which finished without any result, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi on Saturday flayed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Sethi rued, “How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast”.

“As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in the UAE, but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said,” Mr Sethi maintained.

Believing that the politics had been involved in the sport, Mr Sethi said: “But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in September 2022 or when the IPL was played there in April 2014 and September 2020. Politics over sport Unforgivable!”

Separately, Pakistan had qualified for the Super 4s as the rain plays spoilsports in the third match of the Asia Cup at the Pallekele Stadium on September 2.

The hopes of the fans were dampened as there was no result from the match. However, Pakistan and India shared one point each as rain played spoilsport.

– Trott upbeat about Afghanistan Asia Cup’s chances –

Earlier, Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott expressed optimism that his team had good chances to lift the Asia Cup.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former England batter said, “Afghanistan will make use of the experience of the recently conducted ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka”.

He admitted that Afghanistan showed great fight against Pakistan in the ODI series but did not manage to keep up the momentum persistently.

Speaking about the weather conditions for the matches, Trott said: “There is scorching heat in Lahore and Sri Lanka. However, the weather will not have any impact on our matches.”

Trott shed light on the match against Bangladesh, saying, “Right now our focus is on the match against Bangladesh on September 3. We are favourites in the match against Bangladesh”.

Underscoring the margin of improvement in the team’s performance, Trott said, “Afghanistan are trying their level best to improve their middle order.”