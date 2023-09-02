Skyrocketing inflation hits sugar prices, crosses double century mark

The relentless surge in inflation across the nation has taken its toll on sugar prices, pushing them beyond the double-century mark.

According to reports, even sugar has not been spared by the persistent inflationary pressures, which has led to a sharp increase in sugar prices across a number of locations.

Nushki currently boasts the highest sugar prices, with a staggering rate of Rs 220 per kilogram. This trend is mirrored in other cities like Quetta, Kohlu, Daki, Washik, and Peshawar, where sugar is being sold at a hefty Rs 200 per kilogram.

In several cities within Punjab, the per-kilogram price of sugar hovers around Rs 190. Meanwhile, cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Multan, along with some others, are witnessing sugar prices at Rs 180 per kilogram.

Here’s a breakdown of sugar prices in different cities:

Nushki: Rs 220/kg

Peshawar: Rs 195 to 205/kg

Quetta: Rs 200/kg

Kohlu: Rs200/kg

Duki: Rs 200/kg

Washik: Rs 200/kg

Gujranwala: Rs 190

Bahawalpur: Rs 190/kg

Charsadda: Rs 190/kg

Kandhkot: Rs 190/kg

Jhang: Rs 190/kg

Gilgit: Rs 185/kg

Gujarat: Rs 185/kg

Sukkur: Rs 180/kg

Karachi: Rs 180/kg

Lahore: Rs 180/kg

Mansehra: Rs 180/kg

Multan: Rs 180/kg

Dadu: Rs 180/kg

Rahim Yar Khan: Rs 180/kg

Swat: Rs 180/kg

Sargodha: Rs 180/kg

Jacobabad: Rs 180/kg

Nankana Sahib: Rs 175/kg

Abbottabad: Rs 175/kg

Toba Tek Singh: Rs 170/kg