Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money

Skyrocketing inflation hits sugar prices, crosses double century mark

Even sugar has not been spared by the persistent inflationary pressures
Samaa TV Sep 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The relentless surge in inflation across the nation has taken its toll on sugar prices, pushing them beyond the double-century mark.

According to reports, even sugar has not been spared by the persistent inflationary pressures, which has led to a sharp increase in sugar prices across a number of locations.

Nushki currently boasts the highest sugar prices, with a staggering rate of Rs 220 per kilogram. This trend is mirrored in other cities like Quetta, Kohlu, Daki, Washik, and Peshawar, where sugar is being sold at a hefty Rs 200 per kilogram.

In several cities within Punjab, the per-kilogram price of sugar hovers around Rs 190. Meanwhile, cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Multan, along with some others, are witnessing sugar prices at Rs 180 per kilogram.

Here’s a breakdown of sugar prices in different cities:

Nushki: Rs 220/kg

Peshawar: Rs 195 to 205/kg

Quetta: Rs 200/kg

Kohlu: Rs200/kg

Duki: Rs 200/kg

Washik: Rs 200/kg

Gujranwala: Rs 190

Bahawalpur: Rs 190/kg

Charsadda: Rs 190/kg

Kandhkot: Rs 190/kg

Jhang: Rs 190/kg

Gilgit: Rs 185/kg

Gujarat: Rs 185/kg

Sukkur: Rs 180/kg

Karachi: Rs 180/kg

Lahore: Rs 180/kg

Mansehra: Rs 180/kg

Multan: Rs 180/kg

Dadu: Rs 180/kg

Rahim Yar Khan: Rs 180/kg

Swat: Rs 180/kg

Sargodha: Rs 180/kg

Jacobabad: Rs 180/kg

Nankana Sahib: Rs 175/kg

Abbottabad: Rs 175/kg

Toba Tek Singh: Rs 170/kg

Pakistan

sugar prices

sugar price hike

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular