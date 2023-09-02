Skyrocketing inflation hits sugar prices, crosses double century mark
The relentless surge in inflation across the nation has taken its toll on sugar prices, pushing them beyond the double-century mark.
According to reports, even sugar has not been spared by the persistent inflationary pressures, which has led to a sharp increase in sugar prices across a number of locations.
Nushki currently boasts the highest sugar prices, with a staggering rate of Rs 220 per kilogram. This trend is mirrored in other cities like Quetta, Kohlu, Daki, Washik, and Peshawar, where sugar is being sold at a hefty Rs 200 per kilogram.
In several cities within Punjab, the per-kilogram price of sugar hovers around Rs 190. Meanwhile, cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Multan, along with some others, are witnessing sugar prices at Rs 180 per kilogram.
Here’s a breakdown of sugar prices in different cities:
Nushki: Rs 220/kg
Peshawar: Rs 195 to 205/kg
Quetta: Rs 200/kg
Kohlu: Rs200/kg
Duki: Rs 200/kg
Washik: Rs 200/kg
Gujranwala: Rs 190
Bahawalpur: Rs 190/kg
Charsadda: Rs 190/kg
Kandhkot: Rs 190/kg
Jhang: Rs 190/kg
Gilgit: Rs 185/kg
Gujarat: Rs 185/kg
Sukkur: Rs 180/kg
Karachi: Rs 180/kg
Lahore: Rs 180/kg
Mansehra: Rs 180/kg
Multan: Rs 180/kg
Dadu: Rs 180/kg
Rahim Yar Khan: Rs 180/kg
Swat: Rs 180/kg
Sargodha: Rs 180/kg
Jacobabad: Rs 180/kg
Nankana Sahib: Rs 175/kg
Abbottabad: Rs 175/kg
Toba Tek Singh: Rs 170/kg