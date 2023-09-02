Caretaker govt vows to provide relief to masses

Caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed vowed on Saturday to provide relief to the masses.

Speaking to media, Mr Ahmed said, “The entire cabinet is very aware of the inflation, the appreciation of the dollar against the rupee, and the problems in line with the power.”

He mentioned his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, saying, “In a bid to reduce the expenses of performing Hajj, I am going to Saudi Arabia next week. The talks will be held to reduce airline fares in Saudi Arabia”.

Mr Ahmed asserted, “The caretaker prime minister would soon make an announcement to provide relief to the masses.”

In connection with holding the general elections, Mr Ahmed said: “I have no idea when the elections will be held. However, we have come into power for a short period but will do something big for the sake of the country.”

– Aneeq vows to resolve Karachi issues –

Last month, Mr Ahmed vowed to address the issues faced by the people of Karachi.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Ahmed underscored the role of Karachi in strengthening the country’s economy, saying, “Karachi is an economic hub of the country. Karachi is very close to the people of Pakistan.”

– Minister pledges maximum relief to power consumers –

Few days back, Caretaker Power Minister Muhammad Ali vowed to provide maximum relief to the people on inflated electricity bills.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Mr Ali asserted, “The consultations have been made to lessen the burden on the power consumers.”

The minister made it clear that the decision in line with the power bills will be taken in accordance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.