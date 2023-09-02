Shaheen Afridi all praise for parents

After perplexing the Indian batting powerhouse in no time, Pakistan fast bowler Shah on Saturday praised his parents.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the 23-year-old pacer wrote, “To the Higher Power belongs all excellent praise.”

Shaheen did not forget his parents while rattling the Indian batters and expressed his gratitude to them.

Shaheen was absolutely lethal with the leather and went on to grab four wickets against India by merely conceding 35 in his 10 overs.

– Shahid Afridi praises Shaheen Afridi –

Earlier today, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi praised Shaheen Shah Afridi for perplexing the Indian batters. He commended Shaheen’s brilliance, saying, “You beauty”.

– Pakistan to touchdown Lahore for Super 4 on Sept 3 –

Pakistan will reach Lahore on September 3 (Sunday) through a charter flight.

Sources privy to the development said on Saturday that Pakistani players will take rest on September 4 (Monday).

The players will start training on September 5 at the LCCA ground in a bid to gear up for the Super 4 match, which can be held against Afghanistan or Bangladesh.