Pakistan to touchdown Lahore for Super 4 on September 3

After booking their place in the Super Four stages, Pakistan will reach Lahore on September 3 (Sunday) through a charter flight.

Sources privy to the development said on Saturday that Pakistani players will take rest on September 4 (Monday).

The players will start training on September 5 at the LCCA Ground in a bid to gear up for the Super 4 match, which can be held against Afghanistan or Bangladesh.

– Trott upbeat about Afghanistan Asia Cup’s chances –

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott expressed optimism that his team had good chances to lift the Asia Cup.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former England batter said, “Afghanistan will make use of the experience of the recently conducted ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka”.

He admitted that Afghanistan showed great fight against Pakistan in the ODI series but did not manage to keep up the momentum persistently.

Speaking about the weather conditions for the matches, Trott said: “There is scorching heat in Lahore and Sri Lanka. However, the weather will not have any impact on our matches.”

Trott shed light on the match against Bangladesh, saying, “Right now our focus is on the match against Bangladesh on September 3. We are favourites in the match against Bangladesh”.

Underscoring the margin of improvement in the team’s performance, Trott said, “Afghanistan are trying their level best to improve their middle order.”