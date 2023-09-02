PTI chief scraps plan to hire British lawyer Geoffrey Robertson

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief scrapped on Saturday his plan to hire British lawyer Geoffrey Robertson for the cases against “rights abuses” in the country.

Sources divulged the PTI had decided to change the decision after Mr Robertson was criticised. In this regard, the PTI chief had issued instructions to the leadership from jail.

According to the sources, the PTI was also considering approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The PTI had also deleted its tweet in line with Mr Robertson.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ataullah Tarar launched a fresh salvo at the PTI.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Tarar took a swipe at the PTI, saying, “For the sake of political benefits, the message has been given to the world that Pakistan is not a save country.”

He accused the PTI chief of having close contact with Israel. “The enemies had stated on the TV shows that the PTI chief suits us.”

Mr Tarar reiterated the events that transpired on May 9, saying, “The military installations were attacked to make the enemies of the country happy.”

He scolded British barrister Geoffrey Robertson. “Geoffrey Robertson is known for advocating for those who are involved in anti-state activities”, Mr Tarar added.