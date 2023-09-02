Honoring the fallen: Martyrs of Bannu, Miran Shah suicide attacks laid to rest

The nine valiant soldiers of Pakistan Army who had been martyred in the recent suicide attack in Jani Khel, Bannu, have been laid to rest in their respective hometowns.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), funeral prayers were attended by grieving family members, relatives, close friends, local residents, and prominent community figures. The martyrs, including Naib Subidar Sanobar Ali, Havaldar Arif, Havaldar Imran, Havaldar Aftab, Sepoy Rashid, Sepoy Zeeshan, Sepoy Haseeb, Sepoy Ahmad, and Sepoy Waris Ali, were remembered with profound respect and reverence.

The statement stated that these martyrs from the Pakistan Army have made the nation proud by sacrificing their lives in the pursuit of peace and stability within the country.

The Pakistan Army, in response to this cowardly act of terrorism, remains resolute and unwavering in its determination. It is committed to seeing the ongoing battle against terrorism through to its ultimate conclusion. These acts of violence will not diminish the morale and resolve of the Pakistani military in ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

On the other hand, the funeral prayers of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced, shahadat, while fighting gallantly against terrorists during Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan were offered at Bannu.

The martyrs identified as Major Amir Aziz (age 29 years, resident of Sargodha District) and Sepoy Muhammad Arif (age 27 years, resident of Sahiwal District) would be laid to rest with full military honour in their respective hometowns.

Senior serving military and civil officials and public attended the funeral prayers. “Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” the ISPR said.