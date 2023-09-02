Aleem Khan welcomes ECP’s decision to shorten delimitation time frame

** Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan expressed satisfaction on Saturday over the shortening of the delimitation time frame.**

Expressing his thoughts in line with the delimitation time frame, Mr Khan said, “The IPP wants immediate elections in a bid to ensure the consistency of the democratic process.”

“It is good to see that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is consulting the political parties,” he added.

He made it clear that the IPP will take part in the general elections according to its manifesto.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IPP president called for political stability in a bid to achieve economic development in the country.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Khan asked the caretaker government to take all the measures necessary to take the country out of the quagmire and control inflation. He called for action to immediately find solutions to the growing uncertainty and desperation in society due to the current situation.

He made it clear that those who harm the country by seeking personal political benefits do not deserve any leniency.

“Why has justice been limited to some specific people? Only strict punishment is the solution to the severe mistakes,” Mr Khan maintained.

On the other side, IPP Spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday reacted to fresh hike in the prices of petroleum (POL) products.

Expressing her thoughts in connection with the petrol price hike, Ms Awan said: “The greenback, diesel, and petrol bombs had wreaked havoc on the country’s economy.

“The shutterdown strikes show the desperation of the business community. Such strikes are an indication of the prevailing system of political instability in the country,” Ms Awan rued.

She vowed that the IPP would ensure political and economic stability in the country.

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan and patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen will take the country out of the quagmire, adding that both Jahangir Tareen and Aleem knew that the masses were facing severe economic hardships.