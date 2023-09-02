Federal govt recalls officers in provinces as per ECP’s directives

Following a directive from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the federal government has taken a big decision, recalling all officers who have been serving in the provinces for more than three years.

The Cabinet Secretariat has officially issued a circular to this effect.

The recalled officers encompass those in grades 17 to 22 who have completed their prescribed posting duration in the provinces.

According to the circular, these officers are required to report back to federal service immediately. The federal government has also instructed that compliance reports, detailing the return of these officers, must be submitted to the Commission within a span of three to four days.

The decision to recall officers aligns with the ECP’s directives. Notably, the Commission has announced plans to finalise the creation of new constituencies through a digital census for the upcoming general elections in the country. This process is slated to conclude by November 30, with the general elections proposed for January 30.