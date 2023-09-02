Tom Holland’s playful birthday wishes for Zendaya, goofy pictures and sweet messages

Tom Holland took a unique approach to wish Zendaya a happy 27th birthday.

The actor shared a collection of funny and candid pictures of his girlfriend, capturing her goofiest moments. These birthday wishes from Holland demonstrated his playful and loving side, reminiscent of the affectionate bond he shares with Zendaya.

In one picture, Zendaya is seen preparing for a scuba dive, complete with a snorkel and a hilarious expression on her face. Tom’s caption, “My birthday girl,” showed his adoration for Zendaya, even in her silliest moments.

Another picture features Zendaya walking with their two dogs in a natural setting, with her hair defying gravity in a comical way. Her playful nature shines through in the image, creating a heartwarming birthday message from Holland.

This isn’t the first time Tom Holland has celebrated Zendaya’s birthday in a special way. Last year, he shared a cozy photo of the two on the set of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” showing Zendaya snuggled up to him in a makeup chair covered in fake bruises. His caption expressed his love and best wishes for her birthday.

Tom Holland’s playful and affectionate birthday messages to Zendaya continue to endear the couple to fans, showcasing the genuine connection they share both on and off-screen.