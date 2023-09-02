Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Amber Heard spotted on crutches in Spain following hip injury

The actress makes a rare public appearance in Spain after sustaining a hip injury, drawing warm wishes from fans for her resilience
Samaa Life&Style Editors Sep 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Amber Heard, known for her recent move to Spain and a legal battle with Johnny Depp, was recently seen in public using crutches.

The actress, who has been keeping a low profile with her daughter Oonagh, revealed that she injured her hip while training for a marathon in New York City.

Despite her hip injury, Heard appeared in high spirits during her outing in Spain. She donned a casual sleeveless black dress and was accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquez, who was pushing her daughter’s stroller.

Fans of the 37-year-old actress expressed their support and admiration on social media, with one user saying, “Mother is mothering! Gorgeous!” Another fan complimented her resilience, writing, “Yet she still manages to look absolutely stunning. What a fantastic woman she is, inside and out. Sending her so much love.”

Amber Heard’s recent appearance comes after her legal battle with Johnny Depp, which garnered significant attention and sparked debates. Despite the challenges she has faced, her fans continue to stand by her side, showing their unwavering support as she recovers from her injury.

Entertainment

Hollywood

spain

injury

johnny depp

Amber Heard

Hollywood Celebrities

Hollywood Movies

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular