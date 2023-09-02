Amber Heard spotted on crutches in Spain following hip injury

Amber Heard, known for her recent move to Spain and a legal battle with Johnny Depp, was recently seen in public using crutches.

The actress, who has been keeping a low profile with her daughter Oonagh, revealed that she injured her hip while training for a marathon in New York City.

Despite her hip injury, Heard appeared in high spirits during her outing in Spain. She donned a casual sleeveless black dress and was accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquez, who was pushing her daughter’s stroller.

Fans of the 37-year-old actress expressed their support and admiration on social media, with one user saying, “Mother is mothering! Gorgeous!” Another fan complimented her resilience, writing, “Yet she still manages to look absolutely stunning. What a fantastic woman she is, inside and out. Sending her so much love.”

Amber Heard’s recent appearance comes after her legal battle with Johnny Depp, which garnered significant attention and sparked debates. Despite the challenges she has faced, her fans continue to stand by her side, showing their unwavering support as she recovers from her injury.