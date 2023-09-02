Mariam Ansari responds to critics of her pregnancy pictures

Mariam Ansari, known for her acting prowess and hailing from a well-known celebrity family, recently became a mother for the first time.

She and her husband, Owais Khan, welcomed their baby girl into the world, and they shared the joyous news through a pregnancy photoshoot just before her arrival.

However, Mariam Ansari’s decision to share pregnancy photos on her profile garnered criticism, as such photoshoots are not as common or widely accepted in Pakistan compared to some other regions. In response to the negativity directed at her pregnancy pictures, Mariam decided to address her critics.

She expressed that she had observed the negative comments and backlash surrounding her pregnancy pictures and firmly stated that it is her profile, her pictures, and ultimately her choice. Mariam Ansari emphasized that pregnancy is a natural and beautiful aspect of life, and there is no reason to feel ashamed about sharing this experience with her followers.

Mariam Ansari’s decision to respond to critics reflects her confidence and her determination to celebrate the journey of motherhood openly. Despite facing criticism, she remains proud of her pregnancy pictures and unapologetically asserts her right to share them with her fans and followers.

As a member of a celebrity family and a respected figure in the entertainment industry, Mariam Ansari’s candid response sends a message of empowerment to women, encouraging them to embrace their life experiences and choices, regardless of societal norms or criticisms. Her bold stance highlights the importance of celebrating all aspects of life, including the journey to motherhood.