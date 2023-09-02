Atta Tarar launches tirade against PTI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ataullah Tarar launched on Saturday a fresh salvo at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference, Mr Tarar took a swipe at the PTI, saying, “For the sake of political benefits, the message has been given to the world that Pakistan is not a save country.”

He accused the PTI chief of having close contact with Israel. “The enemies had stated on the TV shows that the PTI chief suits us.”

Read Also: Maryam Nawaz fires a broadside at PTI chief

Mr Tarar reiterated the events that transpired on May 9, saying, “The military installations were attacked to make the enemies of the country happy.”

He scolded the newly hired British barrister of the PTI chief, Geoffrey Robertson. Geoffrey Robertson is known for advocating for those who are involved in anti-state activities.

Earlier on Friday, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the “only ray of hope” for the country.

Ms Nawaz had completed the phase of the formation of the organisational committees in KP. She had conducted the interviews with the district youth coordinators.

On the occasion, Ms Nawaz made it clear that it was also the right of the KP to progress.

She targeted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), asserting, “For the last 10 years, the resources of KP were plundered. The people were seeking help during the unprecedented flash floods. But helicopters in KP were used to monitor the situation of the rallies.”

Ms Nawaz praised PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, “Nawaz Sharif had ended loadshedding and terrorism from the country.”

“Everybody is aware of who is responsible for the country’s woes. However, on the return of Nawaz Sharif, the country will witness prosperity with great speed. Projects like CPEC will be launched again in a bid to end unemployment in the country.”