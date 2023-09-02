Rakhi Sawant claps back at trolls for criticizing her religious choices

Rakhi Sawant, a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry since the 2000s, has been in the spotlight more than usual due to her recent journey to Makkah for the holy pilgrimage of Umrah.

Her pilgrimage garnered various reactions on social media, and she has now returned to Mumbai, where she received a grand floral welcome.

As Rakhi exited the airport gates, dressed in a white gown, she was greeted by a throng of paparazzi eagerly awaiting her arrival. Amidst the commotion, she took a moment to address some questions. When the crowd addressed her as Rakhi, she insisted that she should now be referred to as Fatimah after her pilgrimage.

When a reporter inquired whether she had officially changed her name on her documents, she reportedly replied, “God made me just like this. He loves me just how I am. He doesn’t need me to change documents or my name.”

Following this revelation, Indian media began speculating whether the actress had converted to Islam. In response, she explained, “I married a Muslim man, and when you marry a Muslim, you also convert to Islam. I have been married to Adil for a year now.”

Rakhi Sawant continued to address the criticism she faced, stating, “You call people who are born Muslim and visit temples, go to Vaishno Devi. You don’t say anything to them. But if a Hindu girl goes to the Kaabah Sharif, and God calls me, you create a commotion… I want to say that I am very fortunate to have been called [for Umrah].”

Rakhi Sawant’s recent spiritual journey to the holy cities of Makkah and Medina ignited a social media frenzy. While some extended good wishes, others, including social media influencer Mathira, criticized her for what they perceived as using religion for “drama” and questioned the authenticity of her faith.