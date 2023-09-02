Bilawal, Afridi upbeat about Pakistan’s victory against India

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed optimism on Saturday that the Pakistan national cricket team will beat India in the third match of the Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Moreover, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi praised Shaheen Shah Afridi for perplexing the Indian batters. He commended Shaheen’s brilliance, saying, “You beauty”.

Shahid Afridi was of the view that Pakistan could outplay India today.

On the other side, Hardik Pandya’s scintillating 90-ball 87 and Ishan Kishan scintillating 81-ball 82 powered India to 266 in the third match of the Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

When the thriller between the two teams begin, the rain had interrupted the match. But Pakistan were dominating India with the bowl. India four down at one stage. Shaheen Shah Afridi applied coup de grace against the Indian heavyweights – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

But, Kishan and Pandya showed great resilience and help their side to post a challenging total for Pakistan at the placid track. On the other side, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were absolutely lethal with the leather and bundled out India for 266, with seven balls to spare.