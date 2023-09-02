Hamza Ali Abbasi proudly celebrates Naimal Khawar’s artistic milestone

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi shared his proud moment when his wife Naimal Khawar’s oil paintings got featured in The Telegraph’s Artists & Illustrators magazine.

Hamza shared his excitement on his Instagram Story, eagerly anticipating the magazine’s release for a month. He expressed his pride and admiration for Naimal’s achievement, showcasing her talents as both an artist and a writer. Naimal, in turn, affectionately referred to Hamza as her “biggest cheerleader.”

The couple, who married in 2019, celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary on August 25, 2023. They welcomed their son, Mustafa, in July 2020.

Naimal transitioned from acting to focus on her career as an artist after their marriage, while still collaborating with fashion brands as a model. Despite stepping back from the limelight, her artistic talent continues to shine.

This heartwarming display of support between Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar highlights the strength of their relationship and Naimal’s growing recognition as an artist.