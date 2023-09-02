CTD gun down three terrorists in Khyber district

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that took place during a recent operation of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Khyber region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Following actionable intelligence obtained from detained terrorists, the CTD initiated an operation in Khyber district. Upon sight of the CTD team, the terrorists engaged in a firefight.

The CTD has confirmed that three terrorists were eliminated during the exchange of gunfire.

Notably, just yesterday, an armed clash between security forces and a terrorist in Khyber district resulted in the killing of terrorists, while sadly, a Pakistan Army Havaldar was martyred during the incident.