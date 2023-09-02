BB-13 contestant pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla on his death anniversary

On the anniversary of Sidharth Shukla’s passing, Asim Riaz, who shared a love-hate relationship with him during Bigg Boss 13, paid a heartfelt tribute during a concert.

Asim, who emerged as the runner-up of the reality show, and Sidharth had a close friendship that evolved into rivalry but was on the mend at the end of the season.

Asim’s statement during the concert was bold and emotional as he declared, “There is nobody who can take my place or Sidharth Shukla’s place.”

Sidharth Shukla, a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, passed away on September 2, 2021. His sudden demise shocked the industry and his fans, who fondly remembered his journey on Bigg Boss 13, where he was hailed as the most deserving winner.

The bond between Sidharth and Asim on the show had a rollercoaster of love and fights, making them one of the most talked-about pairs.

Despite their conflicts, Asim was deeply affected by Sidharth’s passing and was the first to support his family at the hospital.

Asim’s emotional tribute during the concert reaffirms the respect he had for Sidharth Shukla.