Priyanka Chopra trolled as she sings ‘Hero’ for her late father

Priyanka Chopra, a global icon known for her contributions to both Hollywood and Bollywood, recently faced criticism for her heartfelt singing tribute to her late father, Ashok Chopra.

In a throwback clip shared by Simi Garewal, Priyanka can be seen dedicating Mariah Carey’s “Hero” to her father, who had dreamed of her becoming an international singer.

Simi Garewal praised Priyanka’s achievements and suggested that she should collaborate on a duet with her husband, Nick Jonas. However, one user in the comments criticized Priyanka’s singing, calling it “so much drama.”

Simi Garewal responded to the criticism, asking the user to elaborate on what they considered drama in the performance. She also showed support for Priyanka, stating, “Never ‘forget fighting’ for your honour. You had the courage to defend your values – and yourself. I wish you continued strength to live your life on your terms. I wish you peace of mind. I wish you daily joys. You are a true hero. Believe it!”

Priyanka Chopra began her career in the United States as a singer, releasing “In My City” with Pitbull before gaining acclaim for her acting in Hollywood, notably in “Baywatch.” She has a busy slate of projects, including films like “Text With You,” “Love Again,” the second season of “Citadel,” and Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa” in Bollywood, where she will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.