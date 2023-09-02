Will Smith hails Tom Cruise after he fails to outdo him

In a candid conversation on Kevin Hart’s talk show, “Hart to Heart,” Will Smith opened up about his path to success in Hollywood and credited Tom Cruise as the “blueprint” for movie promotions.

Although Smith and Cruise have never worked together on a project, they share a mutual respect and friendship that dates back to the 1990s.

Smith praised Tom Cruise’s dedication to promoting his movies, stating, “Tom was the blueprint to me for promotions. He took it most seriously. And I watched him. I studied everything that he did. And I was trying to outdo Tom Cruise in terms of promotion.”

During their discussion, Kevin Hart humorously described Cruise as “so f***ing competitive” and joked about his tendency to be a “close talker.” Smith agreed, emphasizing Cruise’s commitment to ensuring that his messages are clearly understood.

Smith playfully impersonated Cruise alongside Hart, mimicking Cruise’s passionate and engaging style. They shared a light-hearted moment, demonstrating how Cruise’s influence extends beyond his acting abilities, inspiring fellow actors like Smith to elevate their promotional strategies in Hollywood.

While Will Smith and Tom Cruise have not collaborated on a film, their enduring friendship and mutual admiration continue to shape their journeys in the entertainment industry.