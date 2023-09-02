“Police, Rangers to launch joint operation against dacoits in Kacha”

Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz, the caretaker Interior Minister of Sindh, has said that the police and Rangers will launch a joint operation against dacoits in the Kacha area and jammers will be installed in Landhi Jail similar to Central Jail to prevent network usage within the facility.

Addressing a press conference held in Karachi, he revealed that the appointments of police officers will be made in the coming days, and this will lead to visible changes within the city, adding that new Station House Officers (SHOs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) are being appointed, with these selections made without any political interference.

Highlighting the city’s zero tolerance policy on street crimes and drug-related offenses, Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz affirmed that the Karachi administration, is committed to addressing these issues seriously.

The caretaker minister emphasized swift action in Kacha. Operations targeting robbers will rely on intelligence-based strategies, ensuring precision in their execution.

Regarding the Ranipur Fatima case, Mr Nawaz asserted that no concessions will be given to those involved, adding that the interim government is fully dedicated to resolving the Fatima case, with the aim of bringing it to a just conclusion.

Regarding security measures in correctional facilities, he mentioned that Central Jail already has jamming devices in place to prevent inmates from using mobile phones and a similar installation is planned for Landhi Jail, ensuring prisoners cannot access mobile networks.