Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif unveil new ‘Tiger 3’ poster; release confirmed

The upcoming action-packed film 'Tiger 3' is set to follow the events of 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan,' with a Diwali 2023 release
Samaa Life&Style Editors Sep 02, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for a high-octane return in “Tiger 3,” directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The film’s new poster was revealed ahead of the teaser release, set to accompany Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” in theatres on September 7.

Taking to social media, Salman and Katrina shared the poster and officially announced that “Tiger 3” will hit screens on Diwali this year.

The poster not only generated excitement but also hinted that “Tiger 3” would continue the narrative from the events of “Tiger Zinda Hai,” “War,” and “Pathaan.” Salman Khan, sharing the poster in multiple languages, wrote on Instagram, “Aa raha hoon (I am coming)! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.”

Katrina Kaif shared the posters with the caption: “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. @beingsalmankhan #ManeeshSharma @yrf.”

“Tiger 3” has been directed by Maneesh Sharma, known for films like “Band Baaja Baaraat” and “Fan,” and produced by Aditya Chopra. It’s part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, promising an action-packed spectacle for audiences this Diwali.

