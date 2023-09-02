Siraj fires a broadside at caretaker govt

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Saturday assailed the caretaker government over the skyrocketing inflation.

Addressing the workers, Mr. Haq said: “It is not fair to resort to the tactics of hooliganism in terms of the electricity bills. Anwaarul Haq Kakar is further leaving the masses to face severe economic hardships.”

Ruling the ballooning inflation in the country, Mr. Haq said: “PM Kakar is saying that there is no inflation in the country. Who has given the mandate to the caretaker government of doing more inflation?”

Earlier on Monday, Mr Haq equated the inflated power bills with the “drone attacks”.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Haq assailed the caretaker government, saying, “The people have been compelled to commit suicide due to the inflated power bills. About 48 per cent of the taxes have been imposed along with the original power price.”

He asked the government to end the additional taxes on electricity bills.

Separately, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan stated on Saturday that the people’s patience has run out due to the record increase in electricity bills.

In response to the public reaction on electricity bills, the IPP chief says inflation has caused instability in every household.

“People’s grievances are natural. If relief is not given, the scope of the protests will expand,” Khan said, adding that the economic exploitation of the people by failed rulers of the past should be taken into account.

The IPP cannot leave the deprived sections of society alone in such a critical situation, he stressed.

Aleem Khan insisted that the plight of the common man has not changed during the governments from 2018 to 2022.

“The government should immediately reduce the electricity bills, otherwise heartbreaking incidents may increase,” he cautioned.