Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 4PM | IND VS PAK | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 4PM | IND VS PAK | SAMAA TV Sep 02, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 4PM | IND VS PAK | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Asia Cup 2023: Rain again disrupts high-stakes Pakistan-India clash Rain threatens India vs Pakistan showdown in Asia Cup 2023: What if match gets rained out? AI-driven drone conquers world-champion human pilots in epic racing showdown Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline Smart ways for Karachi tax filers to lower electricity costs Mother of all bombs: Petrol price in Pakistan breaks Rs300 barrier