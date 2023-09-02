IPP expresses satisfaction over ECP’s decision to shorten delimitation time frame

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Saturday voiced its satisfaction with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) recent decision to shorten the time frame of the delimitation of constituencies.

In a statement, IPP President Aleem Khan underlined the crucial need to sustain the democratic process and expressed support for holding early elections.

The seasoned politician commended the electoral watchdog’s efforts to engage in consultations with various political parties, viewing it as a positive step that can lead to better solutions.

He emphasised the necessity of addressing ambiguities related to general elections to pave the way for a brighter future and a stronger economy for the country.

Furthermore, Mr Aleem announced the IPP’s unwavering commitment to participate in the upcoming general elections based on its manifesto.

He also revealed plans to field strong candidates in each constituency with the aim of achieving resounding success.

Looking ahead, Aleem Khan highlighted that the forthcoming polls would focus on bolstering the economy and resolving the everyday challenges faced by the common people.