Rain threatens India vs Pakistan showdown in Asia Cup 2023: What if match gets rained out?

Cricket enthusiasts across the globe are on the edge of their seats as arch-rivals India and Pakistan prepare to square off in the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

However, a looming threat of rain casts a shadow over this much-anticipated showdown, with fans and players alike anxiously monitoring the weather conditions.

In this six-nation continental championship, both India and Pakistan could potentially clash up to three times if they progress through the tournament.

Pakistan commenced their campaign with a resounding victory over Nepal earlier this week in Multan, solidifying their standing as a formidable force in Group A. Should Pakistan secure a win against India, they are guaranteed to top the group.

The weather, however, could play a pivotal role in determining the fate of this high-stakes match. Reports from Accuweather suggest that intermittent rain is expected throughout the day in Kandy.

Legendary former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram provided an update, mentioning cloud cover and light drizzle but expressing hope that the weather would improve.

Unpredictable rain patterns

Unfortunately, the August-September period in Sri Lanka is known for heavy rainfall in certain regions, and Pallekele is no exception.

Current forecasts indicate an 84 percent chance of rain during the day, with a 60 percent likelihood of precipitation in the city, rising to 65 percent later in the day.

Rain rules and DLS method

So, what happens if rain washes out the entire India vs. Pakistan contest? In such an eventuality, both teams would need to complete a minimum of 20 overs for a valid result. Furthermore, if the side batting second is unable to finish their allotted overs due to rain interruptions, the score of the team batting first will be adjusted according to the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method.

To adapt to the weather conditions and potential delays, the match could also be reduced to 40 overs, 30 overs, or even 20 overs per side, depending on the extent of time lost due to inclement weather and unfavorable playing conditions.

However, in the unfortunate scenario where the match concludes as a no-contest due to persistent rain, both India and Pakistan will each receive one point. This outcome would guarantee Pakistan’s qualification for the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

In such a scenario, India would find themselves in a do-or-die situation against Nepal. A victory against Nepal would see India progress to the Super 4, while a loss would pave the way for Nepal to advance to the next round. As the cricketing world holds its breath, all eyes are on the skies over Pallekele, hoping that the rain gods spare this epic clash between two cricketing giants.