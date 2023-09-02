General elections ‘to be held’ in last week of January

The next general elections are expected to be held on January 28, it has been learnt.

Sources say that the Election Commission of Pakistan staff has prepared a tentative schedule for the polling exercise.

The staff of the election commission has suggested the dates between January 27 and 30 for polling, the sources added.

The final election schedule will be released after the approval of the ECP, the sources added.

On Friday, it was reported that the ECP had contacted the caretaker governments of all the provinces for a date of the elections.

It was reported that the provincial governments proposed the ECP hold the elections between February 11 and 25.

Until Friday, there was a strong possibility that the elections will be held in the last week of February.

PPP demands polls within 90 days

The PPP had a few days ago asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue the schedule for general polls, as the ECP held consultations with political parties on the electoral exercise.

The party demanded the next general elections be held within 90 days under Article 224 of the Constitution.

After a meeting with the ECP, PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari said they wanted the commission to announce a date for elections.

Former minister Sherry Rehman said the party had informed the commission of its concerns. There is anxiety among the nation, hence a date for the elections must be immediately announced, she added.

According to the communique issued after the PPP’s meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the commission had assured the party of announcing the election schedule as soon as possible by reducing the schedule of new delimitations as much as possible.

Nayyar Bukhari said the elections should be held within the timeframe given in Article 224 of the Constitution. The PPP wants the commission to announce the date for elections and their schedule.